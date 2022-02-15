Hungary Construction Output Rises Further In December

Hungary's construction output rose for an eighth month in a row in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction output grew 29.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 12.9 percent rise in November. This was the biggest increase since July.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings surged by 32.7 percent and the civil engineering works increased 24.8 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 7.2 percent monthly in December, following a 5.6 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.