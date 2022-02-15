US Covid Recoveries Reach 50 Mln

On Monday, the number of patients in the United States who have recovered from the disease reached the 50 million landmark.

A total of 50,208,417 people have either been recovered or discharged from hospitals, as per the latest tally published by Worldometer.

This amounts to 98 percent of the infected, while the rest 2 percent succumbed to the pandemic, according to the reference website that provides real-time statistics for diverse topics.

The progression rate of all Covid metrics has slowed down, prompting infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to say that a "full blown' pandemic could be ending in the country soon.

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," Fauci told The Financial Times. "There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus," added the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

New coronavirus infections fell by 66 percent in the last two weeks. Covid deaths reduced by six percent in the same period. The number of people hospitalized due to the disease dwindled by 36 percent, while I.C.U. admissions decreased by 31 percent, as per New York Times' latest tally.

179172 new cases were reported nationwide on Monday, taking the national total to 77,919,052, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With 2777 additional deaths the total number of Covid casualties reached 922,473.

U.S. Covid hospitalizations are fast depleting. It reached 89,158 Monday. Out of this, 16,761 patients are admitted in intensive care units.

California reported the most number of cases - 33991 - while Florida recorded the most casualties - 338 - on Monday.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 213,962,983 Americans, or 64.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.6 percent of people above 65.

42.9 percent of the eligible population, or more than 91 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.

