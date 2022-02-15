Dutch Export Growth Slows In December

Dutch exports and imports remained strong in December, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in December, after an 8.2 percent growth in November. In October, exports dropped 0.5 percent.

In December, in particular, more chemical products, machines and equipment were mainly exported, the agency said.

Imports grew 6.6 percent annually in December, following a 5.8 percent rise in the prior month.

In the fourth quarter, exports and imports rose by 5.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

In 2021, exports rose 9.0 percent and imports grew by 8.4 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household spending rose 4.5 percent in December, after an 8.8 percent growth in November.

