Greece Inflation Rises In January

Greece's consumer prices increased in January, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.1 percent increase in December.

Prices for housing grew 22.6 percent annually in January and transport gained 11.1 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear rose 7.0 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 5.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.5 percent annually in January, following a 4.4 percent gain in December.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent gain in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.