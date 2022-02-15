U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground Amid Easing Worries About Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, regaining ground after moving notably lower over the three previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 330 points.

Early buying interest is likely to be generated by easing geopolitical tensions following news Russia is pulling back troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which members of the Biden administration recently warned could be imminent.

Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

While the dispute between Russia and Ukraine has not been resolved, the troop pullback will allow traders to breathe a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, the futures have not shown much reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1.0 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.7 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December.

The annual rate of growth in core producer prices also decelerated to 6.9 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before ending the day mostly lower. With the continued decrease on the day, the major averages extended the sell-off seen last Thursday and Friday.

The major averages all closed in negative territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 0.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,709.92. The Dow fell 171.89 points or 0.5 percent to 34,566.17 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.97 points or 0.4 percent at 4,401.67.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both slid by 0.8 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved back to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.55 to $92.91 a barrel after spiking $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after surging $27.30 to $1,869.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $17.60 to $1,851.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.63 yen compared to the 115.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1351 compared to yesterday's $1.1307.

