Dutch GDP Growth Eases In Q4

The Dutch expanded at a slower pace in the fourth quarter due to the lockdown announced in mid-December, data from Statistics Netherlands showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.9 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.1 percent expansion registered in the third quarter and 3.8 percent rise in the second quarter.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that the quarterly growth was driven by investment and net trade. Investment advanced 2.6 percent. Exports were down 0.1 percent, while imports fell more sharply by 0.8 percent.

Household spending decreased 0.1 percent. By contrast, government spending gained 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 5.2 percent rise in the preceding quarter.

In 2021 as a whole, the economy expanded 4.8 percent, reversing the 3.8 percent contraction in 2020.

Even though the Netherlands ended its lockdown on January 26, it is expected that the Dutch government will reduce Covid containment measures even more on February 28,

Marcel Klok, an ING economist, said. This may boost household consumption further, up to the point that it may surpass its pre-pandemic peak soon.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending grew 4.5 percent in December as consumers spent more on services and durable goods. However, the pace of growth in household consumption eased from the 8.8 percent increase in November.



In a separate communiqué, Statistics Netherlands said exports rose 8.1 percent annually in December driven by higher shipment of chemicals, machines and equipments. At the same time, imports grew 6.6 percent from the last year.

