Russian Troop Pullback May Lead To Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to regain ground after moving sharply lower over the three previous sessions.

Early buying interest is likely to be generated by easing geopolitical tensions following news Russia is pulling back troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which members of the Biden administration recently warned could be imminent.

Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

While the dispute between Russia and Ukraine has not been resolved, the troop pullback will allow traders to breathe a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, the futures have not shown much reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in the month of January.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before ending the day mostly lower. With the continued decrease on the day, the major averages extended the sell-off seen last Thursday and Friday.

The major averages all closed in negative territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 0.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,709.92. The Dow fell 171.89 points or 0.5 percent to 34,566.17 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.97 points or 0.4 percent at 4,401.67.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as kept a close eye on developments regarding the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend, with a senior administration official describing the call as "professional and substantive" but noting there was "no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks."

"We believe that we have put ideas on the table that would be in our and our allies' interest to pursue, that would enhance European security, and that would also address some of Russia's stated concerns," the official said in a call with reporters.

The official added, "But it remains unclear whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically as opposed to through the use of force."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Putin in remarks aired on Russian state television on Monday that "there is always a chance" that diplomacy could still work.

Traders also remained wary about the outlook for monetary policy following mixed remarks by Federal Reserve officials.

While St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC he favors front-loading planned interest rate increases, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CBS' "Face The Nation" she prefers a measured pace of rate hikes.

Energy stocks pulled back sharply after skyrocketing along with the price of crude oil last Friday. The sell-off in the sector came despite another spike by the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 2.9 percent, while the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index both tumbled by 2.3 percent.

Substantial weakness was also visible among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Computer hardware, healthcare and banking stocks also saw notable weakness, while gold stocks moved notably higher along with the price of the precious metal

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $2.55 to $92.91 a barrel after spiking $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after surging $27.30 to $1,869.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $17.60 to $1,851.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.63 yen compared to the 115.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1351 compared to yesterday's $1.1307.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as a cautious undertone prevailed against the backdrop of a hawkish Fed, rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Chinese shares rose after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 17.21 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,446.09, led by gains in healthcare and new energy firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 200.86 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,355.71.

Japanese shares ended lower despite data showing that the returned to growth at the end of 2021. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 214.40 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,865.19, marking its lowest close since January 28. The broader Topix ended 0.8 percent lower at 1,914.70.

Construction machine maker Kubota plummeted 12.6 percent after posting disappointing earnings. Similarly, staffing services company Recruit Holdings lost 12.5 percent after reporting slower earnings growth for the quarter ended December.

Australian ended lower, dragged down by miners and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,206.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 44.80 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,490.30.

Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 2-4 percent as oil prices fell on profit taking after recent gains.

Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 2-5 percent as iron ore prices weakened after warnings from top consumer China's regulators against recent unusual price moves.

Earlier in the day, minutes of Reserve Bank of Australia's February meeting showed that the board is prepared to be patient before lifting the cash rate.

Seoul stocks fell for a third straight session due to heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine. The Kospi slumped 27.94 points, or 1 percent, to close at 2,676.54 amid foreign sell-off.

Chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 4.2 percent and bio giant Samsung Biologics declined 3 percent, while carmaker Hyundai Motor added 2.3 percent.

Europe

European stocks have rebounded on Tuesday after Russia signaled a de-escalation of tensions. The Russian military said that some of its troops are expected to return to their bases as a number of drills have finished.

In economic news, official data showed that the unemployment rate in the U.K. steadied at 4.1 percent in December, matching economists' expectations despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of the .

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.6 percent.

Swiss automation group ABB has shown a notable move to the upside after rebranding its turbocharging division.

Dutch recruitment firm Randstad has also surged higher after posting better than expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

Glencore has also jumped after the commodities trader said it expects long-running corruption probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities to be resolved this year.

Informa Plc., a publishing, intelligence, and exhibitions company, has also advanced after selling its Pharma Intelligence business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus for £1.9 billion.

AstraZeneca has also spiked. The drugmaker announced positive results from the PROpel Phase III trial of Lynparza (olaparib) plus abiraterone in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, French utility Engie has moved notably lower. The company said it swung to a net profit of 3.66 billion euros ($4.14 billion) from a loss of EUR1.54 billion the previous year.

U.S. Economic Reports

Producer prices in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1.0 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.7 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December.

The annual rate of growth in core producer prices also decelerated to 6.9 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December.

After reporting a slight decrease in regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Tuesday showing a modest increase in activity in the month of February.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a positive 3.1 in February from a negative 0.7 in January.

While a positive reading indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a more significant rebound to a positive 12.2.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) are skyrocketing in pre-market trading after the Israeli chipmaker agreed to be acquired by Intel (INTC) for approximately $5.4 billion in cash.

Networking company Arista Networks (ANET) is also seeing significant pre-market strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Intuit (INTU) may move to the downside after the TurboTax software maker lowered its fiscal second quarter revenue guidance due to a "slow forming tax season."

