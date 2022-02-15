European Stocks Close On Firm Note As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

European stocks ended on a bright note on Tuesday as investors indulged in some strong buying in several sectors amid easing geopolitical worries following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which members of the Biden administration recently warned could be imminent.

Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.03%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.98%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.86% and Switzerland's SMI gained 1.29%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey gained 1 to 3.5%.

Czech Republic, Iceland, Ireland and Netherlands ended with moderate gains.

In the UK market, AstraZeneca gained 5.8%. The drug maker announced positive results from the PROpel Phase III trial of Lynparza (olaparib) plus abiraterone in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Melrose Industries gained 5.6%. Ocado Group, Evraz, IAG, Airtel Africa, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Smurfit Kappa Group, BT Group, Scottish Mortgage, Prudential and Coca-Cola climbed 2.5 to 4.8%.

Informa gained nearly 2.5% after selling its Pharma Intelligence to private equity firm Warburg Pincus for £1.9bn.

Glencore gained about 1.3% after the commodities trader said it expects long-running corruption probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities to be resolved this year.

Fresnillo declined 3.45%. Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto, Next and Shell ended lower by 1 to 2.8%.

In the French market, Hermes International, Renault and Valeo gained 5 to 6%. Air France-KLM, LVMH, Faurecia, Essilor, Schneider Electric, Accor, BNP Paribas, Saint Gobain, Kering, Pernod Ricard, Safran and Societe Generale gained 2.5 to 4%.

Technip ended more than 4% down. CapGemnin and Michelin shed about 3% and 2.7%, respectively. Engie recovered after a sharp fall and ended just marginally down. The company said it swung to a net profit of 3.66 billion euros ($4.14 billion) from a loss of EUR1.54 billion the previous year.

In the German market, Daimler rallied nearly 7% and Porsche Automobile climbed 4.5%. HelloFresh moved up about 5.5%.

Continental, Sartorius, Merck, HeidelbergCement, Covestro, MTU Aero Engines, Volkswagen, Zalando, Siemens, BASF, Linde, Puma and Siemens gained 2.5 to 4.6%.

Dutch recruitment firm Randstad moved up nearly 5% after posting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

In economic releases, official data showed that the unemployment rate in the U.K. steadied at 4.1% in December, matching economists' expectations despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of the .

Flash estimate from Eurostat showed the eurozone grew at a slower pace, as initially estimated, in the fourth quarter. Gross domestic product grew 0.3% sequentially, slower than the 2.3% expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with the preliminary flash estimate published on January 31.

On a yearly basis, economic growth in the currency-bloc accelerated to 4.6% in the fourth quarter, as estimated, from 3.9% in the preceding period.

German economic confidence strengthened in February despite rising economic and political uncertainties, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed 2.6 points to a seven-month high of 54.3 points in February from 51.7 in January. However, this was below the economists' forecast of 55.0.

The euro area trade deficit widened in December as exports declined amid a rise in imports, data from Eurostat showed. The trade shortfall rose sharply to EUR 9.7 billion in December from EUR 1.8 billion in November. The balance posted deficit for the second consecutive month.

Month-on-month, exports decreased 0.6%, while imports grew 3.1% in December. On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 4.6 billion compared to surplus of EUR 28.3 billion in the same period of last year.

