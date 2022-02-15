New Study Reveals A Two-drug Combination To Fight Malignant Ovarian Cancer

The latest study conducted by researchers at Yale Cancer Center and the University of Maryland Comprehensive Cancer Center led to the discovery that the combination of ixabepilone and bevacizumab is effective for treating platinum/taxane-resistant ovarian cancer when compared to administering only ixabepilone to the patient. The results of the study have been published in the British Journal of Cancer.

The research data has revealed that the two-drug combination can also increase progression-free survival and overall survival.

Commenting on the results, Alessandro Santin, MD, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine and author of the study, said "Novel approaches for relapsed ovarian cancer are desperately needed as limited effective combinations currently exist to treat our patients. The results of this study demonstrated a drug combination that may be an effective treatment for this type of ovarian cancer."

Ovarian cancer has the most lethal gynecologic malignancy among women. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States every year, and more than 12,000 women die from the disease yearly. IXA is a microtubule-stabilizing agent, which is beneficial in patients treated with platinum/paclitaxel. Bevacizumab or BEV is an antibody, which prevents the formation of new blood vessels and has shown clinical activity in ovarian cancer.

In this phase II study, researchers randomly assigned 78 patients to receive IXA+BEV or IXA alone. What they were looking for included progression-free survival or PFS, overall survival or OS, safety, and response rates served as secondary endpoints. The study also looked into whether the presence of the protein TUBB3 within the tumor could predict clinical response to these drugs. Among 76 evaluable patients who received IXA+BEV compared to IXA, the response rate was 33% versus 8%, with clinical benefit durable at 6 months in 37% and 3%. The addition of BEV significantly improved both PFS (5.5 months vs 2.2 months) and OS (10 months vs 6 months). Both the regimens were well-tolerated.

First author of the study, Dana M. Roque, MD, Associate Professor of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said, "We expect our findings to have major implications in the field of gynecologic oncology since they add a new, effective treatment for these extremely challenging tumors for which there are otherwise few options."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News