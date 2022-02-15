logo
Breaking News
  

ViacomCBS Changes Name To Paramount Global

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) said Tuesday that it has changed its name to Paramount Global, effective February 16, bringing together its portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name.

The company's shares will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange as PARAA (Class A common), PARA (Class B common) and PARAP (Preferred Stock), beginning with trading on Thursday.

The company announced that starting with 2024 film releases, Paramount+ will become the streaming home for all new Paramount Pictures movies in the U.S. following their theatrical runs. A Quiet Place Part III from John Krasinski, is confirmed for theatrical debut in 2025.

The company announced that Paramount+ will make its debut in France as an exclusive bundle with CANAL+ Group, giving subscribers immediate access to Paramount+ through the country's largest provider. Paramount+ will also be available on an a la carte and direct-to-consumer basis in the French market.

With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime, the company will have streaming services available in more than 60 markets across the UK, Latin America, Canada, Australia, South Korea, the Caribbean and all major markets in Europe by the end of this year.

In 2023, the company will look to Asia, Africa and the Middle East, building on Paramount+'s strong momentum to grow its presence in every region of the world, ViacomCBS said in a statement.

Starting this summer in the U.S., Paramount+ subscribers will be able to upgrade their subscription to a bundle that includes the SHOWTIME service through two plans, providing a huge range of content at $11.99 for the Paramount+ Essential tier and SHOWTIME; $14.99 for the Paramount+ Premium tier and SHOWTIME.

SHOWTIME will also remain available as a standalone premium OTT subscription service and through various third-party streaming platforms.

The company delivered more than 56 million total global streaming subscribers and 84% revenue growth in the direct-to-consumer segment in 2021.

The company raised its global streaming subscriber goal from 65-75 million global streaming subscribers to more than 100 million subscribers by year-end 2024. The company also raised its 2024 DTC revenue goal from $6 billion to $9 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
ViacomCBS Q4 Profit Misses Street View; But Revenue Trump Estimates
ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Tuesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter that increased from last year, driven by double digit revenue growth. However, adjusted earnings for quarter failed to meet Wall Street's estimates, while revenues surpassed expectations. Viacom reported fourth-quarter profit of...
Facebook Parent Meta To Pay $90 Mln To Settle Privacy Lawsuit
Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), the parent company of social media giant Facebook, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a 2012 lawsuit that accuses the company of tracking users even after they logged out of their accounts. A preliminary settlement proposal was filed on Monday night with the U.S. District...
Legend Biotech Says FDA Places Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Clinical Trial For LB1901 - Quick Facts
Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) announced Tuesday that on Friday, February 11, 2022, the company was informed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via e-mail communication that its Phase 1 clinical trial for LB1901 has been placed on clinical hold. LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap