China Inflation Rises 0.9% On Year In January

Consumer prices in China were up 0.9 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent and down sharply from 1.5 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.4 percent - again missing estimates for 0.5 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.

