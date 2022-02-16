European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer price figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent in January. Output price inflation is seen at 9.1 percent, down from 9.3 percent in December.



In the meantime, GDP data is due from Norway. The Mainland-Norway is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 1.2 percent after rising 2.6 percent in the third quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for December. Economists forecast production to rise 0.3 percent, slower than the 2.3 percent increase in November.

In the meantime, Greece unemployment data is due for December.

