Japan Tertiary Activity Growth Eases In December

Japan's tertiary activity rose at a softer pace in December, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The tertiary activity index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in December, after 0.7 percent increase in November.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, medical, care and welfare, -related services, transport and postal activities, and goods rental and leasing increased in December.

Meanwhile, real estate, retail trade, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, flat industries, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water declined from the prior month.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity grew 1.2 percent in December, after 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Economic News

