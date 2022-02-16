South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In January

South Korea's unemployment rate decreased in January, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in January from 3.8 percent in December.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in January from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed increased to 1.143 million in January from 979,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 427,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 1.135 million year-on-year to 26.953 million in January.

