Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Eurozone industrial production growth halved in December, data released by Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, following November's 2.4 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was faster than the economists' forecast of 0.5 percent.



The slowdown was driven by the weakness in energy and durable consumer goods production.



Output of intermediate goods gained 0.5 percent and that of capital goods by 2.6 percent. Non-durable consumer goods output moved up 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, energy output and durable consumer goods output decreased 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Year-on-year, industrial production was up 1.6 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decline in the previous month.



Industrial production in the EU27 grew 0.7 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2.5 percent.

