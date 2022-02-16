South Africa Inflation Slows In January

South Africa's consumer price inflation eased in January, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 5.9 percent increase in December. This was in line with economists' expectations.

The main contribution came from prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 5.7 percent annually in January and the housing and utilities cost rose by 4.3 percent.

Prices of transport, and miscellaneous goods and services grew by 14.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January, in line with economists' expectations.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels and energy, was 3.5 percent in January. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.2 percent in December, as expected.

