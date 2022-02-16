U.S. Import Prices Jump Much More Than Expected In January

Reflecting a substantial rebound in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. import prices increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 2.0 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed export prices also spiked by 2.9 percent in January after tumbling by a revised 1.6 percent in December.

Export prices were expected to advance by 1.3 percent compared to the 1.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

