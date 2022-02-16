Looming Fed Minutes May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the rebound seen in the previous session.

The futures were more firmly in the red earlier in the morning amid lingering concerns about tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

While Russian claims they are pulling some troops back from the Ukrainian border contributed to the rally on Tuesday, Western leaders have subsequently said they have not verified the moves.

Cyberattacks on the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry as well as two major Ukrainian banks have also led to worries Russia could still be poised to invade.

However, the futures have climbed back near the unchanged line after the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in the month of January,

The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report showing U.S. import prices increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

Overall trading may be somewhat subdued as traders look ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen in recent sessions. The major averages all moved sharply higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.

The major averages finished the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 422.67 points or 1.2 percent to 34,988.84, the Nasdaq spiked 348.84 points or 2.5 percent to 14,139.76 and the S&P 500 surged 69.40 points or 1.6 percent to 4,471.07.

The rebound on Wall Street came amid easing geopolitical concerns following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which members of the Biden administration recently warned could be imminent.

Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

While the dispute between Russia and Ukraine has not been resolved, the troop pullback allowed traders to breathe a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1.0 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December.

At the same time, the Labor Department said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.7 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December. Economists had expected the yearly growth to slow to 9.1 percent.

The annual rate of growth in core producer prices also decelerated to 6.9 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 5.6 percent. The index ended the session at its best closing level in three months.

Substantial strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 5.5 percent spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) skyrocketed after the Israeli chipmaker agreed to be acquired by Intel (INTC) for approximately $5.4 billion in cash.

Networking stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, resulting in a 3.9 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Arista Networks (ANET) led the sector higher after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Computer hardware, brokerage, software and chemical stocks have also moved notably higher, while oil and gold stocks bucked the uptrend amid decreases by the prices of their associated commodities.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.34 to $93.41 a barrel after plummeting $3.39 to $92.07 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,855.30, down $0.90 compared to the previous session's close of $1,856.20. On Tuesday, gold fell $13.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.64 yen compared to the 115.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1369 compared to yesterday's $1.1359.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday amid hopes that a diplomatic solution can be found to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia announced on Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises around Ukraine were returning to their bass. However, NATO and the United States said they had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war.

Investors also awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting due later in the day amid increasing chances that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March.

Chinese shares rose after data showed the country's factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months in January, raising hopes policymakers could ease policy further to boost economic growth.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 19.74 points, or 0.6 percent, to 3,465.83. Rare-earths firms topped the gainers list after prices of the materials rose to record highs on strong demand. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 363.19 points, or 1.5 percent, to 24,718.90.

Japanese shares rallied on easing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Nikkei 225 Index soared 595.21 points, or 2.2 percent, to 27,460.40, while the broader Topix closed 1.7 percent higher at 1,946.63.

Sony rose over 1 percent and Denso added 2.6 percent after announcing the capital expenditure plans on a joint plant with TSMC.

Shin-Etsu Chemical rallied 3 percent after it announced plans to increase its production of high-performance silicone used in electric vehicles.

Australian posted strong gains, led by healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 78.00 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,284.90, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 82.70 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,573.

CSL shares surged 8.5 percent after the biotech firm revealed a 20 percent increase in seasonal flu vaccine sales in the December half. Miner Fortescue Metals Group lost about 2 percent after its first-half profit fell by nearly a third.

Santos declined 2.8 percent after the oil and gas firm announced it might not make final go-ahead decisions on its oil projects in Alaska and Australia by mid-year.

Seoul stocks rose the most in 2 1/2 months amid signs that geopolitical tensions could be easing. The Kospi spiked 53.14 points, or 2 percent, to 2,729.68, marking the sharpest gain since December 1 and snapping a three-day losing streak.

Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallied 1.5 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, while internet giant Naver advanced 1.9 percent.

Official data showed earlier in the day that South Korea's unemployment rate edged down in January, with the number of people employed rising at the sharpest pace in nearly 22 years.

Europe

European stocks have moved modestly lower on Wednesday, with a cautious undertone prevailing after Ukraine blamed Russia for a series of cyberattacks and U.S. President Joe Biden said the country had not verified Moscow's claims that troops are pulling back from the border.

Euro zone government bond yields have risen, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield hitting a new high since December 2018, after two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying program.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

Ericsson has plunged after the Swedish telecom giant said an internal investigation in 2019 found serious breaches of its compliance rules in Iraq.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has also declined after it reached an agreement with Nextalia SGR to create a new education, training and digital- learning company.

Natural extracts and ingredients supplier Treatt has also dropped after appointing Ryan Govender as chief financial officer-designate.

On the other hand, tobacco group Swedish Match has moved sharply higher after reporting an increase in quarterly profits.

Indivior has also surged in London. After posting a better than expected increase in annual sales, the pharmaceutical firm said it is exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market.

Primary Health Properties has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting strong full-year results.

French industrial gases company Air Liquide has also moved notably higher after forecasting a bigger profit for 2022.

MTU Aero Engines shares have also advanced. The German aircraft engine manufacturer raised its dividend after reporting that its fourth quarter net income surged to 41 million euros from last year's 6 million euros.

In economic news, data showed U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years in January, boosting bets for a hike in interest rates for a third meeting in a row.

Consumer price inflation rose slightly to 5.5 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

Retail sales in the U.S. showed a substantial rebound in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. import prices increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 2.0 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed export prices also spiked by 2.9 percent in January after tumbling by a revised 1.6 percent in December.

Export prices were expected to advance by 1.3 percent compared to the 1.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of January. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.4 percent in January after edging down by 0.1 percent in December.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on inventories in the month of December at 10 am ET. Economists expect business inventories to surge by 2.1 percent.

Also at 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of February. The housing market index is expected to come in unchanged at 83.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended February 11th at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.8 million barrels after slumping by 4.8 million barrels in the previous week.

At 11 am ET, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to host a virtual town hall for United Natural Foods employees.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $19 billion worth of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

At 2 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Stocks In Focus



Shares of Roblox (RBLX) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the social gaming platform operator reported a much wider than expected fourth quarter loss on revenues that came in below analyst estimates.

Furniture maker La-Z-Boy (LZB) is also likely to come under pressure after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings that missed expectations amid greater than expected supply chain volatility.

Shares of ViacomCBS (VIAC) are also seeing significant premarket weakness after the mass media company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings. Viacom also announced plans to change its name to Paramount Global.

On the other hand, shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) are likely to see initial strength after the advertising- company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Short-term home rental company Airbnb (ABNB) may also move to the upside after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com