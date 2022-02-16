Rage Against The Machine Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their "Public Service Announcement" Tour with Run the Jewels.

Run The Jewels will serve as the opening act on all dates except for the band's appearance at Festival D'Ete De Quebec in Quebec City on July 16, 2022.

The tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020, was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The North American tour will take place across two legs. The first leg will open in July 2022, while the second will begin on February 22, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The band announced that all tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have been advised to contact their point of purchase before March 15.

2022 Tour Dates:

July 9 - E. Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec

July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8-9 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11-12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates:

Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

(Photo: Robin Harper)

