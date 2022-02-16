Rage Against The Machine Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their "Public Service Announcement" Tour with Run the Jewels.
Run The Jewels will serve as the opening act on all dates except for the band's appearance at Festival D'Ete De Quebec in Quebec City on July 16, 2022.
The tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020, was rescheduled due to the pandemic.
The North American tour will take place across two legs. The first leg will open in July 2022, while the second will begin on February 22, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The band announced that all tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have been advised to contact their point of purchase before March 15.
2022 Tour Dates:
July 9 - E. Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec
July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8-9 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11-12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena
(Photo: Robin Harper)
