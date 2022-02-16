Australia Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 4.2% In January

The unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

The Australian added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December.

Part-time employment added 30,000, while full-time employment shed 17,000.

The participation rate was 66.2 percent, topping forecasts for 66.0 percent and up from the 66.1 percent reading a month earlier.

