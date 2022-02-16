Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 115 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,850-point plateau although it may open under pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat amid rising oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and solid economic data. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index gained 42.70 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 6,850.20 after trading between 6,821.16 and 6,857.65.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.82 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.56 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.32 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 1.27 percent, Bank Mandiri shed 0.63 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dipped 0.23 percent, Indosat climbed 1.36 percent, Indocement and Astra Agro Lestari both advanced 0.92 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 1.72 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.18 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.55 percent, Astra International lost 0.45 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 6.63 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations plunged 3.63 percent, Vale Indonesia strengthened 1.28 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.16 percent and Aneka Tambang and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday before a late rally put them largely unchanged on opposite side of the line.

The Dow shed 54.57 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,934.27, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,124.09 and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,475.01.

The rebound in afternoon trading came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting reiterated that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

Traders also weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, but Western leaders have not verified the moves.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January. Also, The Labor said U.S. import prices increased more than expected last month. And the Federal Reserve said production rebounded more than anticipated in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis