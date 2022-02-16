Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market

Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Makha Bucha Day, the Thai stock market had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,700-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat amid rising oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and solid economic data. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and a mixed performance from the energy producers.

For the day, the index advanced 16.76 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 1,701.45 after trading between 1,687.18 and 1,702.74. Volume was 29.604 billion shares worth 91.607 billion baht. There were 1,171 gainers and 703 decliners, with 447 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info strengthened 1.28 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.18 percent, Asset World rose 0.40 percent, Banpu dropped 0.87 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.68 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.87 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.58 percent, BTS Group gained 0.54 percent, CP All Public improved 0.78 percent, Energy Absolute soared 4.37 percent, Gulf spiked 3.00 percent, IRPC increased 0.51 percent, Kasikornbank jumped 1.49 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.70 percent, Krung Thai Card skidded 1.12 percent, PTT Oil & Retail gathered 0.99 percent, PTT lost 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 0.37 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.31 percent, SCG Packaging rallied 1.21 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 0.37 percent, Siam Concrete climbed 1.31 percent, True Corporation perked 0.81 percent, TTB Bank added 0.71 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday before a late rally put them largely unchanged on opposite side of the line.

The Dow shed 54.57 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,934.27, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,124.09 and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,475.01.

The rebound in afternoon trading came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting reiterated that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

Traders also weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, but Western leaders have not verified the moves.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January. Also, The Labor said U.S. import prices increased more than expected last month. And the Federal Reserve said production rebounded more than anticipated in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis