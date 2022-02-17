Europe Car Sales Continue To Decline In January

Europe new car registrations continued to decline in January as the ongoing semiconductor shortage negatively affected the sales across the region, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.

Passenger car sales fell 6 percent to reach 682,596 units in January, marking a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year.

Looking at the four major car , double-digit losses were reported in Italy and France, while only Germany posted solid growth. Sales in Italy and France were down 19.7 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Germany's car sales advanced 8.5 percent and Spain logged a moderate increase of 1 percent.

Data showed that various markets in Central Europe posted gains, with Slovakia and Romania registering the strongest growth, although Polish sales contracted 10.2 percent in January. In Western Europe, on the other hand, almost all countries posted negative results.

