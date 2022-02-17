Dutch Jobless Rate Declines In January

The Dutch jobless rate decreased in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell to 3.6 percent in January from 3.8 percent in December. In November, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 354,000 in January from 369,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.

The youth unemployment rate, applicable to those aged between 15 to 25 years, declined to 7.6 percent in January from 7.8 percent in December.

