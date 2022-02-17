Ireland Inflation Slows In January

Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 5.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 5.5 percent rise in December.

Prices for transport grew 14.1 percent yearly in January and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 12.0 percent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and recreation and culture gained by 8.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.0 percent annually in January, following a 5.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.