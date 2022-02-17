Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release January data for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.5 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for producer prices; in the previous three months, inputs were up 1.6 percent on quarter and outputs rose 1.8 percent on quarter.

Indonesia will see Q4 data figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $4.5 billion.

Economic News

