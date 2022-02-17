Study Develops New Model To Predict Treatment Response In Gastric Cancer

A study done by researchers at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Florida is supportive of the use of genomic sequencing to predict the likelihood that patients with gastric cancer will get benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy. The study has been published in Nature Communications.

Tae Hyun Hwang, PhD, the Florida Department of Health cancer chair at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center Florida, said, "Gastric cancer is among the leading causes of cancer-related death, worldwide" Hwang said that most patients with gastric cancer are given chemotherapy treatment, and sometimes immunotherapy, as part of their treatment chart. However, certain patients do not get benefit from these therapies. Hwang went on to say, "We sought to use genomic sequencing to build a model that predicts the likelihood that a patient will derive benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy."

For building this model, Hwang and his team developed and implemented a machine learning algorithm, which integrated genetic data from more than 5,000 patients. Then the team built a molecular signature of 32 genes, which could be used to guide patient care decisions. Hwang said that the 32-gene molecular signature requires prospective validation, but he is of the opinion that it will finally be able to identify patients who are likely to respond to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. "Similarly, we would also be able to identify patients who are unlikely to benefit from chemotherapy and immunotherapy, thereby sparing them the potential side effects of these therapies," he added. Hwang and his team are also working to develop new assays depending on the expression level of one or many genes to make biomarkers more accessible and easily deployed in the clinical setting.

"We are working on artificial intelligence algorithms that utilize diagnostic histopathology images to identify patients most likely to derive benefit from immunotherapy. We are also studying the molecular mechanisms of immunotherapy resistance made available by the machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches that we have developed in our lab, researchers added.

