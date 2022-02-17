Dollar Turns In Mixed Performance Against Peers

The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major rivals on Thursday with traders weighing the developments on geopolitical front, and looming interest rate hikes.

The latest batch of U.S. economic data made an impact as well on dollar's movements.

The Biden administration has reverted to describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as "imminent." "The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters this morning.

President Joe Biden also told reporters that there is "every indication" that Russia is prepared to attack Ukraine.

According to reports, Ukrainian forces shelled territory held by the separatists, while Ukraine has accused Russian-backed rebels of attacking a village in the region.

In economic news, data released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims rose to 248,000 in the week ended February 12th, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 225,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 219,000 from the 223,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Commerce Department also released a report that showed housing starts tumbled by 4.1% an annual rate of 1.638 million in January after inching up by 0.3% to a revised rate of 1.708 million in December.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits climbed by 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.899 million in January after spiking by 9.8% to a revised rate of 1.885 million in December.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed the diffusion index for current activity slid to 16.0 in February from 23.2 in January, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to 20.0.

The dollar index, which climbed to 96.11 in the Asian session, dropped to 95.71 in the European session, and is currently at 95.83, up 0.14% from the previous close.

Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to $1.1360 from $1.1375.

The Pound Sterling firmed against the dollar, fetching $1.3615 a unit, up from $1.3583.

The dollar is trading at 114.94 yen, easing from 115.47 yen Wednesday evening.

Against the Aussie, the dollar gained marginally at $0.7189.

The Swiss franc is up against the dollar at CHF 0.9202, compared to the previous close of CHF 0.9189.

The Loonie was down against the dollar, hovering around C$ 1.2710, about 0.16% up from Wednesday evening.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News