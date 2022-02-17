New Zealand PPI Outputs +1.4% On Quarter In Q4; Inputs +1.1%

New Zealand producer price outputs were up 1.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous three months.

Producer price inputs rose 1.1 percent in Q4, down from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.

The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 17.6 percent; dairy cattle farming, up 9.2 percent; and building construction, up 3.1 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 20.8 percent; dairy product manufacturing, up 7.7 percent; and building construction, up 1.8 percent.

The farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.7 percent on quarter, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.