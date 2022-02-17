South Korea Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 70 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,745-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index added 14.41 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 2,744.09 after trading between 2,711.99 and 2,770.66. Volume was 602 million shares worth 11.7 trillion won. There were 464 gainers and 372 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.36 percent, while KB Financial gained 0.77 percent, Hana Financial surged 3.56 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.27 percent, LG Electronics increased 0.81 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.92 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 3.15 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.99 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.69 percent, S-Oil was up 0.35 percent, SK Innovation soared 3.93 percent, POSCO improved 0.89 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.36 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.12 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.82 percent and Kia Motors and Naver were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

