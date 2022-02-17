Malaysia Stock Market Overdue For Consolidation

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in seven straight sessions, advancing almost 80 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau although the rally is expected to stall on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the plantations were offset by weakness from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 1.82 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,605.02 after trading between 1,601.94 and 1,614.82. Volume was 3.910 billion shares worth 3.338 billion ringgit. There were 515 gainers and 423 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata slumped 0.77 percent, while CIMB Group shed 0.35 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.71 percent, Digi.com added 0.24 percent, Genting rallied 0.65 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.15 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 3.91 percent, Maybank dipped 0.12 percent, Maxis plunged 2.65 percent, MISC was up 0.14 percent, MRDIY declined 1.32 percent, PPB Group jumped 1.17 percent, Press Metal retreated 1.29 percent, RHB Capital skidded 1.04 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.21 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surged 5.82 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 1.28 percent, Tenaga Nasional strengthened 0.33 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.90 percent and Petronas Chemicals, INARI and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

