China Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Friday

The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,470-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the energy and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the properties and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 2.20 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,468.04 after trading between 3,454.28 and 3,480.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 5.17 points or 0.23 percent to end at 2,302.16.

Among the actives, Bank of China and China Construction Bank both collected 0.32 percent, while China Merchants Bank gained 0.76 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.20 percent, China Minsheng Bank eased 0.25 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.07 percent, Jiangxi Copper rose 0.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 2.32 percent, Yankuang Energy added 0.73 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.06 percent, Huaneng Power soared 3.49 percent, China Shenhua Energy increased 0.48 percent, Gemdale tanked 2.27 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 2.21 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.00 percent, Beijing Capital Development dropped 0.89 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Fortune Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

