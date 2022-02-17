Twitter Head Parag Agarwal Plans To Take A Long Paternity Weekend

Social media platform Twitter Inc.'s (TWTR) CEO Parag Agarwal is planning to take paternity leave as he and his wife Vineeta Agarwal are expecting a second child, reports said on Wednesday. Twitter provides a full 20-week paternity leave to the employees.

Agarwal first broke the news in a meeting last week. Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, told the Verge, "At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person, It's a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason." Agarwal, the successor to Founder Jack Dorsey who came in power in November 2021, is yet to name an interim CEO to fill in for him.

Agarwal is not going to be the first tech-giant boss to take paternity leave. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg took two leaves in 2015 and 2017 when his daughters were born. Another popular social media platform founder, Alexis Ohanian of Reddit took a 16-week leave when he welcomed his daughter with tennis legend Serena Williams. Ohanian has also taken on the social stigma against fathers taking leaves on multiple times. He said, "...dads, let me be your air cover. I took my full 16 weeks and I'm still ambitious and care about my career. Talk to your bosses and tell them I sent you."

The studies have shown that the US government offers paid leaves and other benefits but fathers don't always make full use of them to avoid snide comments in the workplace. Agarwal, although on leave is going to be connected with the team.

Twitter Parents group, where Agarwal is the chairman tweeted, tweeted, "It's amazing to work at a company where the executives lead by example and take the generous Parental Leave given to all employees. Congrats to Twitter Parents Executive Chair, @paraga, on this exciting news."

Agarwal's decision has been lauded by all the leaders from different spheres. Twitter CFO, Ned Segal has assured the chief, "Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!."

