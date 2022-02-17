Losses May Accelerate For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 115 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,835-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index lost 15.08 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 6,835.12 after trading between 6,790.59 and 6,859.71.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.63 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.03 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.63 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.94 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 0.45 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.79 percent, Indocement climbed 1.37 percent, Semen Indonesia slumped 1.01 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.19 percent, United Tractors fell 0.32 percent, Energi Mega Persada tanked 3.28 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations plunged 5.22 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 3.46 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.42 percent, Timah lost 0.36 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.88 percent and Bank Mandiri, Astra Agro Lestari and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q4 data figures for current account later today; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $4.5 billion.

