New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were worth NZ$6.55 billion and exports were at NZ$6.07 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$477 million.

Australia will see February results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics; in January, their scores were 55.1, 46.6 and 46.7, respectively.

Japan will see February results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in January, their scores were 55.4, 47.6 and 48.8, respectively.

Taiwan will provide January numbers for export orders; in December, orders were up 12.1 percent on year.

China will release January numbers for house prices and February figures for one-year and five-year. House prices were up 2.6 percent on year in December, while the one-year rate previously was 3.7 percent and the five-year rate was 4.6 percent.

Hong Kong will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

Thailand will release Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.4 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year. That follows the 1.1 quarterly decline and the 0.3 yearly drop in the three months prior. In all of 2021, GDP was down 6.1 percent.

