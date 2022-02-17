Japanese Market Modestly Lower

The Japanese stock market is trading modestly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 27,100 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to the geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The market clawed back the day's lows after data showed domestic inflation rate easing.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 127.07 points or 0.47 percent to 27,105.80, after hitting a low of 26,792.54 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging up 0.4 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is declining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is slipping more than 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing more than 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.

Among major exporters, Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.5 percent. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are flat.

Among the other major losers, Trend Micro is plunging more than 6 percent and Fanuc is sliding more than 5 percent, while Nitto Denko, Sumco, Yaskawa Electric, Ebara, Shinsei Bank and Shizuoka Bank are losing almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Tokai Carbon is losing almost 3 percent.

In economic news, consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.8 percent in December. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, were up 0.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 115 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Thursday following the recovery attempt seen late in the previous sessions. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq helping to lead the way lower.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 622.24 points or 1.8 percent to 34,312.03, the Nasdaq plunged 407.38 points or 2.9 percent to 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 dove 94.75 points or 2.1 percent to 4,380.26.

The major European all also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis