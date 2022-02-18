European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is scheduled to release consumer price figures for January.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for January. Sales are forecast to grow 1 percent month-on-month, reversing a 3.7 percent fall in December.



In the meantime, consumer price data is due from Statistics Sweden. Inflation is forecast to ease to 3.6 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss industrial production for the fourth quarter is due.

At 2.45 am ET, France statistical office Insee releases final consumer and harmonized consumer price data for January. According to flash estimate, consumer prices grew 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in January, after climbing 2.8 percent in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area current account data for December. Also, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission issues euro area flash consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -8 in February from -8.5 in January.

