Finland Inflation Rises In January

Finland's inflation accelerated in January, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.5 percent increase in December.

Inflation was driven by increases in the prices of electricity, capital repair on detached houses, fuels, and renovation of blocks of flats from one year ago.

Price growth was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, average interest rate on housing loans and consumer credit, and long-distance train journeys, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.2 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, rose 4.1 percent annually in January and gained 1.4 percent from a month ago.

