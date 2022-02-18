Sweden Inflation Slows In January

Sweden's consumer price inflation eased in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent annually in January, after a 3.9 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a rise of 3.6 percent.

Prices for electricity, clothing, footwear, transport and accommodation services declined, the agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in January, after a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a decrease of 0.7 percent.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, eased to 3.9 percent in January from 4.1 percent in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 3.8 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF decreased 0.5 percent in January, after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.7 percent fall.

