Poland Average Gross Wages Rises More Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in January and amounted to PLM 6064.24. Economists had expected a growth of 10.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages decreased 8.7 percent in January.

Average paid employment grew 2.3 percent annually in January and amounted to 6459.8 thousand full-time jobs. Economists had forecast a 1.9 percent rise.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 1.5 percent in January.

Economic News

