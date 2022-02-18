Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rod Stewart will embark on an extensive North American tour this summer, with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening for the legendary singer.
The tour, which was originally scheduled for summer 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.
Ticket sales for the tour will begin on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for members of Stewart's fan club will start on February 28.
"I really want you to come out, because we've had a bad time lately, and it's really gonna be fun," Stewart said about the tour. "So I'll see you there."
Shortly after the Summer Tour ends, Stewart will kick off the second leg of his "Rod Stewart: The Hits" Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Tour Dates:
June 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 17 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 21 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
June 26 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
July 2 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 5 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 7 - Milwaukee, @ WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Ground^
July 8 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^
July 16 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 23 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 27 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 12 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 27 - Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
Sept. 3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 9 - Montreal, QC @Centre Bell^
Sept. 10 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 14 - Saskatoon, SA @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 16 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
