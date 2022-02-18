Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rod Stewart will embark on an extensive North American tour this summer, with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening for the legendary singer.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for summer 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Ticket sales for the tour will begin on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for members of Stewart's fan club will start on February 28.

"I really want you to come out, because we've had a bad time lately, and it's really gonna be fun," Stewart said about the tour. "So I'll see you there."

Shortly after the Summer Tour ends, Stewart will kick off the second leg of his "Rod Stewart: The Hits" Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tour Dates:

June 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 17 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 21 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

June 26 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 2 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 5 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 7 - Milwaukee, @ WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Ground^

July 8 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

July 16 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 23 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 27 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 12 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 27 - Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Sept. 3 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 - Montreal, QC @Centre Bell^

Sept. 10 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 14 - Saskatoon, SA @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 16 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News