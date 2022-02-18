Willie Nelson Cancels Most Upcoming Shows At Indoor Venues

Willie Nelson has cancelled most of his upcoming headlining shows at indoor venues due to the pandemic.

"We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance," Nelson's publicist said in a statement. "When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible."

All of Nelson's concerts scheduled for next month, except his annual Luck Reunion show on March 17, are cancelled.

Nelson's April 20 indoor show in Peoria, Illinois; April 22 show in New Buffalo, Michigan; and April 25 show in Nashville, Indiana; have also been canceled.

Willie Nelson was forced to put off many of his concerts in recent years due to illness and breathing problems, but he is currently not suffering from any issues, reports say.

Willie Nelson will release his new album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29, when he turns 89.

Updated Willie Nelson Tour Dates:

3/10 - CMA Theater - Nashville, TN - CANCELLED

3/11 - CMA Theater - Nashville, TN - CANCELLED

3/13 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA

3/14 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

3/19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth - CANCELLED

3/21 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

3/22 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

4/20 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL - CANCELLED

4/22 - Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo, MI - CANCELLED

4/23 - Kroger Field - Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky - Lexington, KY

4/24 - CCNB Ampitheatre - Simpsonville, SC

4/25 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN - CANCELLED

4/29 - Moody Center - Austin, TX w/ George Strait, Randy Rogers - Austin, TX

4/30 - Moody Center - Austin, TX w/ George Strait, Randy Rogers - Austin, TX

5/6 - Firstbank Ampitheater w/ Charley Crockett - Franklin, TN

5/7 - Brandon Ampitheater w/ Charley Crockett - Brandon, MS

5/8 - New Orleans Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

5/28 - Whitewater Ampitheatre w/ Zach Bryan - New Braunfels, TX

6/3 - Ozarks Ampitheater - Camden, MO

8/4 - Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

8/6 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA

