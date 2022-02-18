DraftKings Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Sees Positive Adj. EBITDA In Q4 Of 2023

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) posted a wider net loss, and negative adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company sees adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $825 million and $925 million.

Based on all of the states where the company is currently live and if legalization trends remain consistent with prior years, DraftKings expects to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company noted that, assuming it had not launched any additional states after December 31, 2021, it would have generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.35. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $127.97 million from a loss of $87.88 million, prior year. Net loss widened to $326.30 million from a loss of $242.70 million, prior year. GAAP loss per share was $0.80, for the quarter.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue of $473 million, an increase of 47% compared to $322 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $445.3 million in revenue. Average Revenue per MUP was $77 in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 19% increase year-on-year.

Jason Park, CFO, said, "We grew revenue 47% year-over-year to $473 million in the fourth quarter despite lower-than-expected hold in October primarily due to NFL game outcomes. Our key performance indicators reflected excellent player retention, acquisition and cross-selling in the quarter, as Monthly Unique Payers increased by 32% and Average Revenue Per Monthly Unique Payer grew by 19%."

After giving pro forma effect to the combination with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 grew 101% from last year.

DraftKings increased its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance from a range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion to a range of $1.85 billion to $2.0 billion which equates to year-over-year growth of 43% to 54%.

DraftKings also announced a multi-year financial commitment to assist the 35 state problem gaming councils across the country in providing critical funding which will support the work of local nonprofit organizations. DraftKings has offered each state council $15,000 per year for three years, a total overall commitment of $1.575 million over the span of the three-year program.

Shares of DraftKings were down 14% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News