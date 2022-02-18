United Airlines To Add 25 New Training Aircraft To Current Fleet

United Airlines has ordered 25 new flight training aircraft to be used at the United Aviate Academy, which was officially opened in January to train the next generation of United Airlines pilots. The first of these aircraft will be delivered in May to the academy, which is housed in a 340,000 square-foot facility at Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

The move comes in response to the surge in flight school applications, with more than 12,000 received since announcing the school in April 2021. The Academy aims to train as many as 5,000 new pilots by 2030, at least half of them women or people of color.

The Academy, which will be the country's only flight school owned by a major airline, will add 25 new, state-of-the art Cirrus TRAC SR20 single-engine training aircraft to its current fleet of 25 late-model Cirrus TRAC SR20 series, with the option to purchase up to 50 more.

The TRAC Series aircraft are claimed to be among the safest and most versatile training airplanes available today with its durable all-composite airframe and the signature Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.

United Aviate Academy is also the launch partner for a significant expansion of CirrusIQ, which allows for monitoring of flight data, enabling United Aviate Academy students and instructors to do enhanced debriefings after each lesson.

The Academy's year-long training program will sets up students for a career that reflects United's high standard of professionalism and deep commitment to delivering a safe, caring, dependable and efficient travel experience.

United Airlines is set to hire at least 10,000 new pilots by 2030 to support more than 500 new aircraft being added to its fleet under the "United Next" plan, which will revolutionize the United flying experience. United will find those pilots through targeted recruiting, strategic partnerships and scholarship and financial aid solutions.

United currently has about 12,000 pilots, with Captains of United's Boeing 787s and 777s earning more than $350,000 per year. United pilots also receive one of the highest 401(k) matches in the nation, at 16% of base pay.

The Academy also recently ordered seven state-of-the-art FRASCA simulators, including some with 220-degree wraparound displays, with the first of these brand-new flight simulators arriving in April. These simulators operate exactly like the aircraft with the help of hardware and software.

