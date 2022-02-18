Detecting Less Familiar Cancer Genes Can Halve The Fatality In Women

Doctors in the US are finally turning their attention to some of the less familiar gene mutations that may also lead up to cancer. While women are regularly screened for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations as women with these genes are often diagnosed with cancer but other than these, there are some less known gene mutations like ATM, CHEK2, and PALB2 which are also frequent in patients suffering from cancer. Now, officials are looking for computational models to interpret these genes and the screenings required to detect them.

Dr. Mark Robson, Chief of the Breast Medicine Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, published a paper in the JAMA Oncology magazine earlier this week about modified screening methods that can reduce the risk of death by 50% in women by screening ATM, CHEK2, or PALB2 gene.

According to the study, women should have an annual MRI screening between the age of 30 and 35 is very important and after the age of 40, annual mammograms can also detect the genes.

Maxine Jochelson, Chief of the Breast Imaging Service, said, "In the past, we haven't been sure of the best age to start screening people with these inherited mutations, with what frequency they should be screened, and which patients require supplemental imaging. These models give us the framework to make recommendations that are based on reliable data rather than guesswork."

Jochelson thinks that the requirement of MRI in young women with average risk is unnecessary because of a high rate of false positives but in high-risk cases, MRI may prove to be more efficient than mammograms. "That's in part because younger women are more likely to have dense breasts, and MRIs may pick up cancers that mammograms miss," she added.

The research took 32,000 patients with breast cancer and an equal number of non-cancerous women to understand the efficacy of adding MRI to mammography through a computerized model and the result showed that adding MRI would significantly increase the detection of the ATM, CHEK2, or PALB2 genes reducing the risk of cancer.

Dr. Robson added, "We hope that these models will be a piece of information considered by the experts who make screening guidelines. This will help doctors everywhere to better guide their patients."

