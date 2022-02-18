TSX Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Friday, extending losses to a third straight session, amid lingering concerns about geopolitical tensions, and weak commodity prices.

Energy, materials and stocks posted sharp losses. Industrials and consumer staples shares too mostly ended weak.

With a long weekend ahead, the mood remained quite cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 168.13 points or 0.79% at 21,008.20, slightly off the day's low of 21,000.56. The index shed about 2.5% in the week.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) shed 2.4 to 4.1% on strong volumes.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) declined 1.9% and 1.65%, respectively.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) lost 2 to 5.25%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) shares climbed up 3.1% after the company's operating loss narrowed in the fourth quarter. The company reported fourth quarter 2021 operating loss of $503 million compared to an operating loss of $1.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) shares declined more than 10% after the company reported fourt-quarter net income of $30.6 million, down 37% compared to net income of $48.9 million in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

In economic news, retail sales in Canada likely rose 2.4% month-over-month in January of 2022, preliminary estimates showed. Considering December, retail sales decreased 1.8% over a month earlier, compared to an upwardly revised 0.8% increase in November.

Retail sales excluding autos in Canada decreased 2.5% month on month in December of 2021, the biggest decline in eight months.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada grew by 0.9% from a month earlier in January of 2022, up from a 0.2% increase in the previous month. Year-on-year, new home prices advanced 11.8%, after a 11.6% rise in the previous month.

