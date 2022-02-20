Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 440 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,325-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the and retail stocks and oil companies, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index tumbled 465.06 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 24,327.71 after trading between 24,284.53 and 24,763.37.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies shed 0.42 percent, while AIA Group dropped 1.46 percent, Alibaba Group retreated 2.85 percent, Alibaba Health Info slumped 1.98 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 4.39 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.29 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.49 percent, China Resources Land surged 5.05 percent, CITIC rallied 1.00 percent, CNOOC gained 0.41 percent, Country Garden soared 2.89 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 0.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 0.62 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.37 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.17 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.33 percent, Li Ning tumbled 3.74 percent, Longfor climbed 0.67 percent, Meituan plummeted 14.86 percent, New World Development added 0.46 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 3.83 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 2.42 percent, WuXi Biologics declined 3.47 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained that way through most of the session, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 232.85 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,079.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 168.65 points or 1.23 percent to close at 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,348.87. For the week, the Dow dropped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ sank 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 1.6 percent.

The sustained weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering geopolitical concerns as the Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media continued to exchanged accusations of cease-fire violations in the eastern part of the country.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy also continued to weigh on the markets ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a sharp increase in existing home sales last month. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its leading U.S. economic indicators in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see January figures for unemployment later today; in December, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

