Renewed Consolidation Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 115 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,890-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the resource and cement stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 57.70 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 6,892.82 after trading between 6,812.36 and 6,899.41.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.24 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia increased 0.95 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.68 percent, Indosat climbed 1.37 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.80 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.34 percent, United Tractors advanced 0.84 percent, Astra International spiked 2.28 percent, Energi Mega Persada improved 1.13 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations jumped 1.57 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 3.64 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 7.46 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.16 percent, Timah surged 5.11 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.25 percent and Bank Mandiri and Indofood Suskes were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained that way through most of the session, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 232.85 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,079.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 168.65 points or 1.23 percent to close at 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,348.87. For the week, the Dow dropped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ sank 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 1.6 percent.

The sustained weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering geopolitical concerns as the Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media continued to exchanged accusations of cease-fire violations in the eastern part of the country.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy also continued to weigh on the markets ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a sharp increase in existing home sales last month. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its leading U.S. economic indicators in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis