New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Tuesday

New Zealand will on Tuesday release January figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, card spending was up 1.2 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see January numbers for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.4 percent on year.

Economic News

