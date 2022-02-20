Thai GDP Recovers In Q4

Thailand's expanded in the fourth quarter after contracting a quarter ago, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, reversing the 0.2 percent fall in the third quarter. The rate also exceeded the economists' forecast of +0.7 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded 1.8 percent, following a 0.9 percent fall a quarter ago. GDP was forecast to climb 1.4 percent.

The improvement was from higher domestic and external demand for goods and services, including the relaxation of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and various measures to stimulate the economy, the office said.

Overall, GDP increased 1.6 percent in 2021, improving from a fall of 6.2 percent in 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.